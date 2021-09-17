Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.