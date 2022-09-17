Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.