 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News