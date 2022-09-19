 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

