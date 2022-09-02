Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
