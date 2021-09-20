 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

