Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.