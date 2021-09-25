Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
