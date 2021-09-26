 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

