Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.