Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
