Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.