Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Chippewa Fal…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Fa…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variab…