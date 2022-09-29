Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

