Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
