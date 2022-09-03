 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

