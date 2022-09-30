Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.