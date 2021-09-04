Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
