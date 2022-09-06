Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.