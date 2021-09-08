Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
