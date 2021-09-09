It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
