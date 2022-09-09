 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

