Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.