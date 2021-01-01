 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.72. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News