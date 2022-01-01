For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low -18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
