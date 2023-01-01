Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Monday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
