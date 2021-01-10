 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Tags

Local Weather

