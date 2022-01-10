This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near -10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
