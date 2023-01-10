Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy early, then a light mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!