Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy early, then a light mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.