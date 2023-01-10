 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy early, then a light mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

