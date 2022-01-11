This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 0 degrees is today's low. It…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -14F. Winds WNW at 5 t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. Today's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Today's forecast…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It mig…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 0. Today's forecasted low …