This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We'll see s…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.