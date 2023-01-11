 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

