This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 20.12. A 20-degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepar…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.58. 23 degrees …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 27.56. Today's forecasted …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to s…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up i…