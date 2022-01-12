 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News