Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph.