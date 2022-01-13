Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -14F. Winds WNW at 5 t…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It mig…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 19 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 0. Today's forecasted low …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near -10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temper…