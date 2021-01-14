 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

