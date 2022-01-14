 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

