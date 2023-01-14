 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

