Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.31. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 20.12. A 20-degree…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 27-degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepar…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, C…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temper…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Thursday, with temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…