For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
