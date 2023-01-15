 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

