 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News