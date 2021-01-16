Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.