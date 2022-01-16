 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

