This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A steady light rain early transitioning to showers of rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a …
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds sho…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is foreca…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 12 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds t…