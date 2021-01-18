 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 4.53. A 4-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

