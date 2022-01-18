Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . -12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.