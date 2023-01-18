For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
