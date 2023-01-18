Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.