Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
