Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.