This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
