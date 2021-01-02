For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.21. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.99. Today's for…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.45. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.39. A 10-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.43. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.39. …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.09…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.48. A 7-degree …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 6.14. A 8-degree l…