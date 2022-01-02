Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
