For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
