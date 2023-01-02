Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.