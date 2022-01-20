Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.